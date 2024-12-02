Cucumbers under recall shipped to 26 states, including Wisconsin

Wisconsin is one of the states where cucumbers contaminated with salmonella were sold.

Wisconsin health and agriculture officials say three Wisconsinites got sick.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the cucumbers were sold by SunFed Produce, LLC and shipped to 26 states, including Wisconsin, between October 12 and November 26.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 68 people in 19 states have become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella.

The cucumbers have now been recalled. Individual cucumbers may have a sticker that says “SunFed Mexico."

Anyone who purchased the contaminated cucumbers is advised to not eat, serve, sell, use, or distribute them and to throw them away.

DHS urges Wisconsinites to check their homes for cucumbers, and if unsure whether those cucumbers are part of the recall, contact the store where they purchased them.

DHS also encourages Wisconsinites to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Anyone who ate contaminated cucumbers and is experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact a health care provider right away. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.