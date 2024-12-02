Navigating grief and loss during the holiday season

'Tis the season for celebration and good cheer. However, for many, the absence of a loved one - whether through death, divorce or another painful separation - can make this time of year feel almost unbearable. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with depression report the holidays just make them feel worse.

Dr. Ibrahim Sablaban, a psychiatrist and addiction medicine physician at Corewell Health, offers a surprising insight: he says sadness is one of the most universal human emotions, and should be embraced.

"The worst thing somebody can do is really try to suppress feeling human - really suppress feeling lonely, feeling sad, feeling a sense of loss," he explained. "It's very easy to say, 'Oh, I need to get my mind off of so-and-so who passed away,' but that's not the healthy way forward."

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, help is available 24/7 - call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to connect with someone for free and confidential support.

While many enjoy Michigan's snowy holiday scenes, the state's long winters and reduced daylight can also worsen depression, especially for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder, the aptly-named "SAD." Dr. Sablaban advises sharing emotions with trusted family and friends, and reflecting on happy memories of loved ones.

"To be able to embrace the traditions and the things that you shared with that individual, even if they're not in your presence. To be able to keep those things alive," he continued.

Mental health professionals also emphasize that while family traditions can provide comfort and remembrance, it's okay to let go if they become too painful. Explore new ways to celebrate, and over time, new traditions will naturally evolve.