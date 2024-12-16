Holiday season can also be a time of increased stress

The Holiday season can bring a lot of stress with it.

Janet Wimmer, a clinical psychologist with Aspirus Health, says there can be unrealistic expectations on how the Holiday season will go.

"One of the biggest challenges is the unrealistic picture of the holidays that’s often portrayed in advertisements and media," says Wimmer. "We see perfect, magical get-togethers, but our expectations don’t always align, which can lead to anxiety, frustration, and increased stress."

Wimmer says to be realistic about the season.

"Make a budget, plan ahead, and only spend what you can afford. Consider homemade gifts or heartfelt cards as meaningful alternatives to expensive presents."

She emphasizes the importance of self-care during the Holiday season.

"Don’t be afraid to say no to invitations or certain responsibilities," Wimmer advises. "Choose the activities and traditions that you truly enjoy and protect your time and energy."

She cautions against letting the pressure to overdo things disrupt sleep, work, or relationships.

