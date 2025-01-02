Marshfield Clinic Health System completes merger with Sanford Health

Marshfield Clinic Health System now operates under Sanford Health.

The two health care systems completed their merger and are now one integrated health system, according to a joint press release.

The Marshfield Clinic region is a new health services delivery region of Sanford Health that will continue to serve communities in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Marshfield brand will continue to be predominant within the Marshfield Clinic region.

Each organization’s respective health plans, Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan, will continue current operations under a common management reporting and governance structure.

“Our partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to advancing health care for the people and communities we serve in rural America,” Brian Hoerneman, M.D., said in a statement.

Hoerneman previously served as interim CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System and has now transitioned to the role of President and CEO of the Marshfield Clinic region of Sanford Health.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead as our teams learn from each other and combine our complementary strengths, cultures and missions. Together, we will build on our shared legacy, creating a future where every person, regardless of zip code, has access to the best possible care.”

The combined system will serve patients and communities across the upper Midwest, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

The organization includes nearly 56,000 employees, 56 hospitals, 4,500 providers, two fully integrated health plans, specialty pharmacies and nationally recognized research institutions.

Patients can still continue to get care where they normally would. Sanford Health said there are no immediate changes to any locations.