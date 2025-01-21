Deep cold can add to the risk of a heart attack being triggered

Deep cold raises the risk for a number of health concerns, particularly heart attacks.

Dr. Daniel Krause, an Aspirus Health Care cardiologist, says cold weather poses unique challenges for the body.

“When temperatures fall, our bodies respond by constricting blood vessels to conserve heat, which can raise blood pressure,” said Dr. Krause. “This added strain on the heart can be especially dangerous for individuals with preexisting heart conditions or those at risk of cardiovascular disease.”

There are several ways the cold strains your system.



Vasoconstriction: The narrowing of blood vessels increases blood pressure, forcing the heart to work harder.

Increased Blood Clotting: Cold temperatures can cause blood to thicken, which may elevate the risk of clot formation.

Elevated Heart Rate: Activities like shoveling snow or outdoor exercise can strain the heart, especially for those unaccustomed to such exertion.

Decreased Oxygen Supply: Cold air can irritate the lungs, reducing oxygen levels and increasing cardiac strain.

Dr. Krause says to call for help quickly if you recognize signs of a heart attack like chest pain, shortness of breath, pain radiating to the arm, neck or jaw, or cold sweats and lightheadedness.

