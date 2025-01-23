Red cross seeing strong need for donations of blood and platelets

The need for blood donations is always high.

Thanks to extreme winter weather and the California wildfires, the need is even greater.

So far this month, the Red Cross estimates over twelve thousand blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected because of the bad weather and fires.

There are dozens of blood drives happening all around the area over the next few weeks, giving you several opportunities to help save a life.

In addition to giving blood, donating platelets is also an option - and you can do that more often than giving blood.

According to Kathryn Halvorsen of the North Central Wisconsin chapter of the Red Cross, they are a big help for those dealing with cancer, and are also helpful for people suffering from a loss of blood that won't clot.

In addition to saving lives, anyone who donates between January 27th and the end of February will also receive a fifteen dollar e-gift card to the merchant of their choice.

For more information on that promotion, click here.

To find a blood drive near you, visit the FIND A DRIVE feature on the Red Cross website.

