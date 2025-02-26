Eating disorders can impact anyone

An estimated 28.8 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime.

Taylor Young, a clinical therapist with Aspirus Health, says eating disorders can take a lot of forms.

“Eating disorders encompass a wide range of conditions tied to disordered eating patterns, negative body image, and societal pressure to conform to ideals of beauty and health,” says Young.

Conditions like Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder are the most common eating disorders diagnosed.

Young says an eating disorder can impact anyone.

“The pressure to meet societal standards of body image can be overwhelming,” Young explains. “It’s important to remember that health and weight are not as connected as many people think.”

Young notes that those most at risk are often young adults with high levels of anxiety and a drive for perfectionism. However, eating disorders do not discriminate—they can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background.

Recognizing the signs early is key to preventing long-term complications.

“Approach these concerns with empathy,” advises Young. “Open, judgment-free conversations can encourage individuals to seek the support they need.”

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is now in progress.

