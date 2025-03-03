Aspirus closes on land for a new hospital in Chippewa Falls

A land purchase for a new hospital in Chippewa Falls has been finalized.

Aspirus plans to break ground on a new hospital this spring, after closing on the 22 acre purchase Thursday.

Aspirus says the project marks a significant step toward helping close health care gaps in the region.

“This project aligns with our mission to provide much-needed health care services to the community,” said Sid Sczygelski, Senior Vice President of Special Projects for Aspirus Health. “We believe our experience in rural and small-city health care will enable us to serve the people of Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area with excellence and compassion.”

Phase one of the hospital is expected to be approximately 27,000 square feet and will feature an emergency department with 10 treatment rooms and 10 inpatient beds.

The hospital will also house an on-site clinic with 10 treatment rooms, imaging services, laboratory services and dietary offerings.

They hope to have the new hospital open in 18 months or less.

In March 2024, Hospital Sisters Health System announced it was closing Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, leaving a gap in healthcare coverage in the region.