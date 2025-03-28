Prevention is key when it comes to the measles

Update: This article was updates at 10:50 a.m. to reflect the most recent measles case numbers from the CDC.

There are 483 confirmed cases of the measles, including two deaths, in 19 states as of March 28.

None of those are in Wisconsin. There are confirmed cases in Michigan and Minnesota.

Of the confirmed measles cases in the U.S., 89% of people that got sick were either unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown.

There’s no treatment specifically for measles, doctors can give supportive care to treat the symptoms.

The best way for people to protect themselves from the measles is to get the MMR vaccine.

Fewer kids are getting vaccinated for it.

In 2013, roughly 90% of children in Northern Wisconsin had one dose of the MMR vaccine by the time they were 24 months old, according to DHS data. By 2023, that number dropped to 80%.

“Don't be afraid to reach out to your provider, or reach out to the health department, or whoever you seek care from to ask questions,” said Elizabeth Ruhland, Oneida County Health Department Public Health Nurse.

Symptoms of the measles include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash that typically starts around the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

The disease can lead to other complications like pneumonia, eye damage, brain swelling, seizures, and even death.

Measles is highly contagious.

All it takes is for someone infected to cough or sneeze.

“It can actually stay in the air for up to two hours after someone were to cough or sneeze,” said Ruhland.

Ruhland urges people to check their vaccination records and talk to their health care provider if they have any concerns about their status.

In general, people born before January 1, 1957 have natural immunity and don’t need to be vaccinated.

If you were born between 1957 and 1968, you may need an updated MMR vaccine, as some vaccines from that time were less effective.

