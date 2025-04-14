Warning labels may soon be coming for alcohol

New warning labels mandated by the government may soon appear on alcohol products.

The labels will alert consumers to health risks, including cancer.

Alcohol is a known carcinogen, and research shows it increases the risk of several cancers, including those of the mouth, throat, liver, and breast.

The U.S. Surgeon General’s January 2025 advisory identifies alcohol as the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, contributing to approximately 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths each year.

Andrew Huang, a radiation oncologist with Aspirus Health, agrees with adding the labels.

“Any time the American public is consuming a product that can cause cancer, I think it is important for us to know,” said Huang.

Alcohol’s impact goes beyond cancer. Long-term alcohol use can lead to organ damage and contribute to chronic diseases of the liver and heart.

For years, some studies indicated that moderate alcohol use had some benefits, but Huang says those studies had a flaw.

Many of the people included in the studies had been told to avoid alcohol because their health was so bad.

“Once those individuals were removed from the data, the reality became clear: there is no protective effect of alcohol. Even small amounts increase the risk of death,” said Huang.

Huang says moderation is key for those who choose to drink.

Aspirus Health encourages individuals to have open conversations with their primary care provider about alcohol use.

