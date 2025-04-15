MSU study: School asthma care boosts health, cuts costs

About 200,000 kids in Michigan have asthma, and nearly five million suffer from the condition nationwide. Research from Michigan State University shows school-based asthma therapy helps kids manage their symptoms while reducing medical costs. According to the study, school-based therapy relies on collaboration between school staff, nurses, health care providers, insurers, pharmacies, and families.

Kimberly Arcoleo, Michigan State University nursing professor, said the program began as a randomized controlled trial in Rochester, New York in the late 90's. It was launched by a doctor who noticed the same children repeatedly visiting her clinic for asthma treatment - often missing school.

"She came up with actually the very simple idea, on the face of it, to have the school nurses give the kids their asthma controller medications during the school day," she said.

Arcoleo added that the program allows kids to get at least one of their two recommended doses of asthma medication at school. She said that the therapy costs $1,500 per student but saves up to seven thousand in medical expenses by reducing asthma symptoms.

Eighteen U.S. states have passed legislation allowing schools to give out common asthma medications. Michigan has guidelines for school-based asthma plans, but not always asthma therapy. Arcoleo says an unpublished study shows school-based asthma therapy reduces the amount of time students spend away from the classroom, while improving their behavior.

"So, they're sleeping better at night. They're not waking up cranky and irritable - and so therefore they're not acting out as much in the classroom, or on the bus," she continued.

Arcoleo said team is using six years of data to evaluate the cost of asthma therapy in schools - including medical expenses, staff time, and caregiver work loss. She expects results sometime this year.