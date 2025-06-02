Air quality expected to worsen overnight as more smoke from Canadian wildfires moves into the region

More smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to drop air quality in the region.

The Wisconsin DNR issued an alert starting at midnight Monday night.

They expect smoke to reach the state between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

Air quality could drop to the unhealthy to very unhealthy range. This is worse than the conditions on Friday.

At these levels, everyone is encouraged to take precautions and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

The advisory will be updated by noon Tuesday. At this time, the DNR does expect it to be in place until noon Wednesday.

Increased fire risk

As the Northwoods deals with smoke from Canadian wildfires, there’s also an elevated risk for fires to start locally.

All of the Western U.P. is under a Red Flag Warning until midnight Monday.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels are creating dangerous wildland fire conditions.

People are asked to avoid burning of any kind.

Northern Wisconsin ranges from high to moderate fire danger conditions.

