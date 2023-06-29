Wildfire smoke can impact pets as well as people

The hazy air in across the skies has caught a lot of people's attention.

It's had major affects all across the area, not only to people, but pets too.

Those with lung or heart disease in particular should avoid exertion.

How does all of this effect pets?

People treat their animals like they are a part of the family, so when things like this happen, they should take the same precautions.

"Very similar to people, things that we watch for are things like exercise intolerance or maybe if you're walking your dog outside or riding your horse, maybe they don't have the same stamina that they did. They may cough or have respiratory nasal discharge things like that" said Keith Poulsen, Director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe.

Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities to avoid breathing in the particles.

An air quality alert remains in effect in Wisconsin until noon Thursday.