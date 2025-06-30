League of Women Voters: Proposed federal cuts threaten Michigan health

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters is voicing concerns about people losing their health insurance coverage under what's known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" now in Congress.

The League estimated that more than 3 million Michiganders would lose health coverage, as would tens of millions of people in other states. The League in May joined more than 700 groups in a letter urging Congress to reject the legislation.

Jackie Coolidge, who chairs the League's volunteer Lobby Corps on Capitol Hill, said its position is that Medicaid should be completely protected from the proposed cuts.

"We would like to see Medicaid left alone," she said. "We would love to see it improved and enhanced, but realistically speaking, Medicaid should not be cut. You've got a lot of vulnerable people who are going to be suffering."

Supporters of the legislation have said it would cut taxes, rein in federal spending and give states more control over Medicaid. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans hit a snag on Thursday, as a provision allowing states to tax Medicaid providers was flagged by the Senate parliamentarian for violating rules that would allow the bill to be passed with a simple majority.

The League has contended the proposed budget bill would scale back Medicaid services, tighten eligibility through stricter requirements and impose work mandates that could disproportionately affect low-income residents.

Coolidge explained why her organization is placing particular focus on Michigan.

"Michigan in particular, of course, is a very 'purple state,' almost equal representation on both sides of the aisle," she said, "and we've been doing a lot of work with the Michigan congressional delegation."

Thursday's ruling threatened the timeline for a vote on the bill, which Senate Republicans had hoped to hold by the end of this week. President Donald Trump has stated he wants a deal reached by July 4.