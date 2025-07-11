Wildfire smoke expected to return to Wisconsin this weekend

Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to impact all of Wisconsin throughout the weekend, with the worst of it concentrated in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR says forecasts call for the air quality index to drop to the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy levels.

Smoke is expected to move into the region from the northwest as early as midnight Friday. Central Wisconsin should get it by early Saturday afternoon and the whole state by late Saturday.

Northern Wisconsin is expected to experience the heaviest smoke.

The current advisory is in place from midnight Friday through noon Sunday.

Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Go inside if you have symptoms.

