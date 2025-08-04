Measles cases found in Oconto County

The Department of Health Services reports an outbreak of measles in Oconto County.

However, the risk to the public is believed to be low.

Nine cases have been confirmed, all of whom were exposed to a common source through out-of-state travel.

Health workers are working to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

So far, no public points of exposure have been identified.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes.

It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after exposure, and include:



Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Measles can cause serious health complications.

Measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR).

Parents and caregivers can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or contact their health care provider or local health department to see if they or their child has been vaccinated to protect against measles.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can still get vaccinated.