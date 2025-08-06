Wisconsin mental health experts urge more back-to-school support

With a rise in youth mental health issues across Wisconsin, experts are urging parents to make their kids' mental health a top priority for the back-to-school season.

The end of summer can be filled with anxiety for some students preparing for a new academic year.

Molly Shea, program coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Wisconsin, said stigma often makes it difficult to seek out assistance but normalizing conversations about mental health can set kids up for success this school year.

"For parents, it is important to have conversations with their children around mental health and mental illness," Shea emphasized. "So that we can start to normalize these discussions and reduce the stigma around asking for help."

Nearly half of Wisconsin’s female high school students reported feeling sad and hopeless nearly every day, while male youth have high rates of suicide. Shea noted her group's online back-to-school resources include a self-paced course designed to help parents and caregivers find out where to seek help and how to ask for assistance.

Shea noted it can be difficult to differentiate mental health challenges from normal developmental changes. She underscored the importance of early intervention and advised parents to consult their pediatrician or a school counselor if they notice their child has difficulty adjusting to new schedules. They added intervention is necessary for unusual behavior like changes in sleeping, eating or social habits.

"When children and teens go back to school, it can bring a change in routine with new classes, and new classmates, and new teachers," Shea outlined. "That environment can really impact mental health."

Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer of student resources for UnitedHealthcare, said if parents notice their children in serious distress or talking about self-harm, they should call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline right away.

"Validate their feelings, validate their emotions," Brady advised. "Sometimes just listening can go a long way and it really tells your kids that it is safe to talk to you about their mental health. So if concerns escalate, they're more likely to come back."

Brady explained establishing good habits and consistent routines while maintaining a healthy diet can improve mental health. She stressed it is important to balance extracurricular activities with academic demands and parents should always be monitoring for signs of stress.