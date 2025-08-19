Police in Wisconsin Rapids to carry EpiPens

The Wisconsin Rapids police and fire departments are teaming up on a new safety initiative. Police officers will begin carrying EpiPens as part of their standard medical equipment.

The Wisconsin Rapids police and fire departments will now carry EpiPens, adding another layer of life-saving care before paramedics get to the scene.

The push of having EpiPens is in large part because of the Mueller family. Andrew Mueller passed away at 20 years old due to complications from an unknown peanut allergy.

The family has since pushed for EpiPens to be available during situations such as his.

"Through their efforts they wanted to raise awareness through the community. to get first responders and law enforcement to carry EpiPens. and this has been just an ongoing initiative."

The Mueller family worked to raise money through donors, local citizens and non-profits to make their efforts a reality locally and nationally.

"I also heard that they are working on legislation to get laws passed. that will require all law enforcement officers to carry EpiPens."

The EpiPen initiative is a joint effort between police and fire officials, where professional paramedics trained police officers to ensure top notch service when using an EpiPen.

"The paramedics provided us with the training and the EpiPens. How to use them, how to recognize anaphylactic shock."

Leaders say that police officers have already been through training and will officially have EpiPens as part of their equipment.

"Last week we completed our training with the Wisconsin rapids fire paramedics department."

Officers say, EpiPens will allow them to enhance their response and the ability to help people right away instead of having to wait for paramedics to arrive.

"The quicker we can respond and give them the medication needed., is only to help them and save their life."

Police leaders say this is just one more way to keep the community safe.