‘Checking in’ can go a long way in helping prevent suicide

More than 900 people died by suicide in Wisconsin in 2023.

Health officials say taking time to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect people to life-saving resources can help reduce those deaths.

Heidi Pritzl is the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus Health. She says awareness starts with recognizing the warning signs.

“Some of those include loneliness, feeling like a burden to others, wanting to withdraw from friends or activities. We can even see changes in sleep or appetite,” said Pritzl. “Then there's also some more subtle warning signs that we pay attention to, such as an individual who may be calm after a period of distress.”

Calling or texting 988 will connect people with resources they need for mental health struggles, emotional distress, or if they just need someone to talk to.

Shelly Missall is the Outreach Coordinator with the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline. She says the resource is designed to be accessible, confidential, and judgment-free.

“We do find in Wisconsin, most of our calls are those other things that are going on in people's lives. Only about 20 to 25% of our calls actually pertain to suicide and those suicidal ideations,” said Missall. “We are absolutely there for that stuff, but most of it is the other stuff. ‘I'm having job issues, relationship issues, financial issues, I'm being bullied at school,’ all of those other types of things that are happening in people's lives that they need to talk to somebody about.”

The helpline is available 24/7, free of charge, and anonymous.

Aspirus Health encourages everyone to learn the warning signs, check in on loved ones, and use available resources.

For immediate support, call or text 988.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

