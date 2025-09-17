Nurse speaks on OB closure, stalled contract in Ironwood

Nurses in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula are rallying Wednesday in Ironwood against the closure of the Aspirus Hospital obstetrics unit and in support of a fair union contract.

The OB unit is scheduled to close Dec. 31, a decision critics say will force UP families to drive nearly an hour, sometimes in harsh winter conditions, just to deliver a baby. Michigan already struggles with access to maternity care in nearly one in five counties.

Sarah Trudgeon, a registered nurse and president of the local nurses union, warned the closure could have lasting effects on the community.

"They are doing staff changes and staff cutting at Aspirus Iron River and now this, so it's just really frustrating," Trudgeon stressed. "It's that all of our UP hospitals that will need to have the hospitals around because we're so rural, are just taking cut after cut."

Aspirus said the Ironwood closure reflects a new model of care and points to OB-GYN shortages, adding it will continue providing prenatal and postnatal services locally after labor and delivery ends at the end of December.

The hospital's nurses have also been bargaining with Aspirus for a new contract since May 6. The nurses contended Aspirus executives walked away from the table and are demanding concessions, and did not accept a $1.2 million state grant, which had been allocated to support obstetric services. Trudgeon is concerned some nurses may leave altogether, adding to the staff shortage.

"Everybody is able to work in a different department in the hospital. And there will be opportunities, I'm sure, for them to work in another department, if they choose to," Trudgeon noted. "But if they like OB there, you know, unfortunately, we might end up losing some nurses because of that."

Community members are expected to be a part of today’s rally.