Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital undergoing several renovation projects

Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital is taking on several renovation projects over the next several weeks.

The health system says its designed to improve patient care, expand services, and create a more modern, welcoming environment.

Aspirus says the projects may cause temporary disruptions.

A new cardiology clinic is nearing completion—once it is, off-site cardiology services will relocate there.

The clinic is expected to begin welcoming patients in the coming weeks.

The Inpatient Behavioral Health Department is expanding to include two new patient rooms, additional office space, and modifications to the Intensive Treatment Unit day room.

Admissions for the new rooms are expected to begin later this fall.

Installation of a new CT scanner is planned for early fall.

Hospital-wide, all carpeted areas are being removed to reduce infection risks.

Updates to the Emergency Department waiting area are expected to wrap up this fall, while renovations to lower-level and Level 1 areas will continue into late fall.

