Early detection is key for women at high risk of breast cancer

Early detection is key in treating cancer—this is especially important for women at high risk of breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

While many women share common concerns, not everyone faces the same level of risk.

Family history, genetics, and other health factors can increase your chances of developing breast cancer.

“Any woman that is over 20% lifetime breast cancer risk actually meets criteria for screening differently,” said Dr. Cecilia Stroede is a Breast Surgeon for Aspirus Health, who cares for high-risk patients at Aspirus Breast Care Specialists.

The ACS and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) identify women with any of the following as generally higher risk:

Personal or family history of cancer

Dense breasts (detected during a routine mammogram)

Gene mutations such as BRCA1, BRCA2, ATM, CHEK2, PALB2, TP53, or PTEN

Prior radiation therapy to the chest

Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry

Atypical ductal hyperplasia (ADH), atypical lobular hyperplasia (ALH), or lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS)

Stroede recommends talking with your doctor about your risk. She says creating a personalized plan is one of the best ways to manage someone’s health.

“We can kind of facilitate people and get them on a path that's actually accessible by just figuring out what that needs to be,” said Stroede as she explains the cost for things like genetic testing has gone down over the years.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

