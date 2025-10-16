The Community Blood Center puts out urgent call for Type O donations

The Community Blood Center is putting out an urgent call for blood donations.

The CBC says its inventory recently dropped to just a two-day supply of O-positive and even less of O-negative.

That is well below what is needed to meet anticipated patient needs in the coming days.

The CBC says Type O blood inventory remains critically low after a patient in a hospital CBC supports triggered a Massive Transfusion Protocol late Tuesday. That’s when patients need rapid and substantial transfusions to manage severe blood loss.

The hospital needed an extra 16 Type O units on top of regular deliveries from CBC to restock.

“While O negative blood is often vital when every second counts because it can be given to any patient in an emergency, all blood types are constantly needed,” said John Hagins, President & CEO, The Community Blood Center. “America’s Blood Centers reports only 3% of Americans donate blood each year despite 65% being eligible. By donating, you truly make a lifesaving impact in your community.”

The CBC is asking people with Type O blood to make an appointment to donate. You can Schedule a donation by visiting communityblood.org, using the CBC Donor App or calling (800) 280-4102.

