Safely dispose of unwanted or unused medication this Saturday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:13 AM CDT

This Saturday, October 25th is the bi-annual Drug Take Back Day.

People are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

There will be drop off locations all across the state.

Locally that includes the police departments in Rhinelander, Minocqua, Three Lakes, and Tomahawk.

The Oneida County Landfill off County Highway K will also accept medications. It’s the only location that will accept sharps.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of at Drug Take Back Day collection events, including:

  • Capsules
  • Creams
  • Inhalers
  • Non-aerosol sprays
  • Ointments
  • Patches
  • Pills
  • Vials

Liquids must be in their original container.

Pet medications are accepted.

Vape pens are accepted with the batteries removed. Other e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed.

The following items are not accepted:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid
  • Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
  • Illegal drugs
  • Iodine containing medications
  • Mercury thermometers
  • Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
  • Sharps/syringes
  • Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

You can find a participating location on the Wisconsin DHS website.
Health
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
