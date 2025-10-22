Safely dispose of unwanted or unused medication this Saturday

This Saturday, October 25th is the bi-annual Drug Take Back Day.

People are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

There will be drop off locations all across the state.

Locally that includes the police departments in Rhinelander, Minocqua, Three Lakes, and Tomahawk.

The Oneida County Landfill off County Highway K will also accept medications. It’s the only location that will accept sharps.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of at Drug Take Back Day collection events, including:



Capsules

Creams

Inhalers

Non-aerosol sprays

Ointments

Patches

Pills

Vials

Liquids must be in their original container.

Pet medications are accepted.

Vape pens are accepted with the batteries removed. Other e-cigarette devices are accepted with the batteries removed.

The following items are not accepted:



Aerosol cans

Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

Illegal drugs

Iodine containing medications

Mercury thermometers

Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)

Sharps/syringes

Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

You can find a participating location on the Wisconsin DHS website.