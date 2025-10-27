Michigan fertility advocate: Discounted IVF drug welcomed, but not enough

The Trump administration says it’s working to ease the financial burden of in-vitro fertilization, a concern for many couples in Michigan and across the country. IVF can run $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle, often with multiple rounds, and is not always fully covered by insurance.

Building on a February order to expand access, the Trump administration recently announced it is cutting the price of a common fertility drug by roughly 40% to nearly 80% for cash-paying patients. Advocates welcome the move, but say it barely puts a dent in the full cost for the procedure.

Stephanie Jones, founder of Michigan Fertility Alliance and co-founder of State Strong, a coalition focused on protecting and expanding fertility rights, said this is not what was promised in February.

"It was announced that going to make IVF free and accessible for all," she explained. "Either the federal government was going to be paying for it, or your insurance company is going to be paying for it. What we found out this past Thursday in the announcement is the very far cry from that."

In a White House speech, President Donald Trump called the IVF drug deal “a historic victory for American women, mothers and families,” saying the cost of fertility drugs will “dramatically slash” under the new policy.

Also under the proposal, employers can offer IVF as an optional add-on insurance benefit, but Jones pointed out that shift puts new pressure on small and mid-sized businesses.

"It is putting the burden on them to somehow figure out how to offer this elective benefit to their employees. Many of them want to, but it's just an option of, how do they go about doing that? And also, can they afford it?" she asked.

Jones also worries the drug discount is only available through a federal website called Trump RX, which she said raises questions about how accessible and long-lasting the program will be. She stressed families must be able to afford all of the procedure.

"Our response to this is, families don't need a coupon," she concluded. "Families need coverage."

