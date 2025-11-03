Even gaining an hour can disrupt your sleep

Making a time change can mess with your sleep, even when you’re adding an extra hour.

Clocks got turned back Sunday morning.

“Sleep is foundational to our physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” says Rebecca Wagner, Aspirus Polysomnographic Technologist. “Insufficient sleep can lead to memory problems, increased anxiety, depression, and additional strain on bodily functions.”

Wagner says to practice good sleep hygiene to minimize the impact.

“Even though we gain an hour of sleep in the fall, the shift can still throw off our body’s rhythm,” says Wagner. “The best way to handle the change is by practicing good sleep hygiene. Keep a consistent bedtime, avoid rigorous activity before bed, and limit screen time before sleep.”

For those who continue to struggle with sleep, a professional sleep study might provide valuable insight.

Sleep studies at Aspirus monitor vital signs, oxygen levels, and sleep patterns to diagnose conditions like sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, REM sleep behavior disorder, insomnia, and narcolepsy.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation