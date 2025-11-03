Nurses in Ironwood to vote on authorizing a strike

Nurses at a hospital in Ironwood plan to take a vote on authorizing a strike.

The nurses at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital have been working without a contract.

They decided to hold a strike vote after a bargaining session Wednesday.

The nurses union says Aspirus didn’t move on key issues.

The Michigan Nurses Association vote on Nov. 5 will determine whether they authorize their elected RN bargaining team to call for a strike if deemed necessary.

It does not guarantee that the nurses will strike.

Aspirus plans to close Ironwood’s OB unit at the end of the year.

Nurses on the Ironwood bargaining team claim Aspirus has shown little interest in saving the OB unit or mitigating the effects of the closure.