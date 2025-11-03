© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nurses in Ironwood to vote on authorizing a strike

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:46 AM CST
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital
Aspirus Health
/
Aspirus Health website
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital

Nurses at a hospital in Ironwood plan to take a vote on authorizing a strike.

The nurses at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital have been working without a contract.

They decided to hold a strike vote after a bargaining session Wednesday.

The nurses union says Aspirus didn’t move on key issues.

The Michigan Nurses Association vote on Nov. 5 will determine whether they authorize their elected RN bargaining team to call for a strike if deemed necessary.

It does not guarantee that the nurses will strike. 

Aspirus plans to close Ironwood’s OB unit at the end of the year.

Nurses on the Ironwood bargaining team claim Aspirus has shown little interest in saving the OB unit or mitigating the effects of the closure.
Tags
Health nursingAspirusIronwoodWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content