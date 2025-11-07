Nurses in Ironwood vote to authorize strike if necessary

Nurses at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital authorized a strike this week.

A strike vote was approved unanimously.

The vote means that the elected RN bargaining team at the hospital can call for a strike if deemed necessary.

It does not mean that the nurses will strike for sure, and they would give the hospital 10 days’ notice if that does happen.

The nurses have been working without a contract since August and say the most recent bargaining session October 29th failed to produce an agreement.

Nurses say that proposal would have eliminated a pay structure that rewards nurses experience.

Nurses also have concerns over Aspirus’ plans to close the Obstetrics unit at Aspirus Ironwood hospital.

“We remain ready and willing to bargain in good faith to reach a new contract with Aspirus,” said Sarah Trudgeon, RN and president of the local Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) union at the hospital.

“Our goal has always been simply to reach an agreement that supports Ironwood nurses so we can recruit and retain the skilled nurses our community needs. Our concern is not only about this contract, but really also about the future of healthcare in our region.”

Meanwhile, nurses at Aspirus Iron River began bargaining for their next contract this week.

The next Iron River bargaining date is November 14th.