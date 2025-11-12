Lincoln County Coroner concerned about increase in suicides

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor is urging the community to be aware of mental health resources following a troubling increase in suicides this year. She says, as of October 2025, eight people in the county have taken their lives, with the most challenging months still ahead.

"For many, the changing of the seasons means preparing for family traditions...However, for some, the cold weather, the shortened daylight hours, and lack of social interaction leads to dark places," Caylor said.

Caylor highlighted the alarming details, noting that seven out of the eight suicides involved firearms and victims were predominantly male, with an average age of 39. Two victims were teenagers, and one was a military veteran.

"Because most of those who take their own lives are sitting in silence, I want you to know there are resources, people who really truly care and want to help you," Caylor said.

Lincoln County's death review committee is working to provide more mental health resources, especially at the high school level.

They say Merrill Area Public Schools' mental health program has been notably successful, and efforts are underway to expand similar programs to other schools.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text 838255. The North Central Health Care Crisis Hotline is also available at 715-845-4326 or 800-799-0122.

Veterans are encouraged to use these resources in a crisis, as well.