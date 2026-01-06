Some start too fast on new exercise routines

Getting in better shape can be a resolution for a lot of people as the new year get’s underway.

Aspirus Athletic Trainer Colin Barker says to be realistic about your goals.

“People start out in a new workout routine who maybe haven't exercised in a long time or haven't been doing quite the same thing and then they set too high of expectations, or they try to do too much too early and that's a great way to get injured,” said Barker.

Warm-ups and cool-downs are often overlooked but essential components of injury prevention.

Barker explains that a warm-up should be tailored to the type of workout ahead of time, for example, pairing light cardio with mobility exercises before a lower-body strength session.

Cooling down after exercise helps the body transition out of a heightened state and supports recovery.

“Your body is your best gauge,” Barker said. “If something doesn’t feel right or starts affecting your day-to-day life, it may be time to get it checked out.”

Barker encourages people to listen closely to their bodies.

He says soreness that lasts 24 to 48 hours is normal, but pain that interferes with daily activities may signal a need for evaluation by a professional.

