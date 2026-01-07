Resources available to help Wisconsinites break free from nicotine addiction

Almost 20% of people in Wisconsin use tobacco and for those who want to quit in the new year, keeping the commitment can be hard.

The group Truth Initiative has resources for those who have decided to stay away from nicotine in 2026. The second Friday of the new year is sometimes called "Quitter's Day" because it's when people often backslide on their resolutions. To counteract it, the nicotine prevention organization has launched "You Got This Day" in its place. This year, it is Jan. 9.

Megan Jacobs, senior vice president of product innovations for Truth Initiative, said the group offers information about its research-driven EX Program.

"We introduced this back in 2024 as a campaign to introduce young people to our free quitting program, called EX Program," Jacobs explained. "To really drive awareness of that resource through a series of different mechanisms that celebrate the everyday victories that lead to breaking free from nicotine addiction for good."

She added the EX Program is a partnership with Mayo Clinic, providing a free, anonymous digital quitting program. People can enroll online at EXProgram.com or by texting EXPROGRAM to 88709.

The American Lung Association said tobacco use contributes to almost 8,000 deaths a year in Wisconsin. Vaping is most prevalent among young people but Jacobs noted it is no less dangerous to their health than smoking cigarettes. She emphasized people need resources to quit nicotine successfully.

"Only 3% to 5% of people who try to quit cold turkey will be able to be successful long term," Jacobs pointed out. "We know that using EX Program can increase an individual's odds of quitting by up to 40%."

About two-thirds of people ages 18-24 who smoke or vape said they plan to quit in 2026, according to Truth Initiative data.