Aspirus: Creating obtainable goals key to managing substance use or maintaining recovery resolutions

This is the time of year where people that set New Year Resolutions statistically tend to lose the initial motivation—this includes people working to manage substance use or maintain recovery.

According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, roughly one in six people experienced a substance use disorder in the past year.

Behavioral health experts say this is often when people benefit most from realistic goal setting, self-compassion, and support.

Tanya Hoy is a Clinical Substance Use Disorder Coordinator with Aspirus Health. She says unrealistic expectations can make long-term change harder to maintain.

“I think in order to be successful with those goals, that's one thing that we need to think about, is making them so they're obtainable, making them so we can reach those goals. Big goals are great, but it's that realistic part that we really need to think about,” said Hoy.

Hoy works with individuals across all stages of recovery and emphasizes that progress rarely follows a straight line.

Many people move back and forth through different stages of change as they learn more about themselves and their relationship with substances.

“A key message is that even though recovery may feel overwhelming, it feels heavy and it feels hard. It is obtainable. It is obtainable. You're worth it and you can do it,” said Hoy.

Hoy emphasizes that a lapse does not mean failure or erase progress.

To learn more about Aspirus Behavioral Health services, visit aspirus.org/mental-health-treatment-counseling or talk with your primary care provider about behavioral health support.