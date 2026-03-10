Wisconsin Department of Health Services raises concerns over declining childhood vaccination rates

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is sounding the alarm about declining vaccination rates in the state.

It says the latest numbers show the health and well-being of Wisconsin kids and communities are at risk.

The data show Wisconsin's childhood vaccination rates continued to decrease last year.

Nearly 3 of every 10 did not get the recommended vaccinations at age 24 months.

This is a decline of almost 2% from 2024.

Dr. Stephanie Schauer is the Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager.

“That means we’ve got fewer kids protected. We’ve got larger gaps in our community immunity. Behind these numbers, it’s children, it’s families, it’s our community,” said Schauer. “This is a good opportunity to really take the temperature and see how are we doing as a state and within smaller communities and raising alarms or raising concerns when those aren’t going in the wrong direction.”

As families get excited for Spring Break travel plans, Schauer urges parents to make sure their kids are up to date on the MMR Vaccine to protect against the measles.

There were more than 2,000 measles cases in the U.S. last year, including ones in Wisconsin.

For comparison, most years going since the early 2000s had less than 100 cases.

“The majority of measles cases or outbreaks that are starting are due to individuals who have been traveling where measles is occurring and then bringing them back into the state,” said Schauer.

Alongside the decline in childhood vaccination rates, the 2025 data also show very minor decreases in adolescent vaccines such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines. At the same time, the vaccination rates to protect against meningococcal disease (meningitis) for adolescents increased, and rates across all adult vaccinations stayed steady.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to use the Wisconsin Immunization Registry to check their and their child's vaccine status and to talk to a trusted health care provider about recommended vaccines.

Families can access free or low-cost vaccines through programs like Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults. Learn more about vaccines on the DHS Get the Facts About Vaccines webpage.

