Community Blood Center puts out call for donations during drop in appointments

The cold and flu season is leading to a drop in blood and platelet donors.

The Community Blood Center says between illnesses and spring travel plans, they’ve been seeing fewer appointments and more cancellations.

Tuesday morning, the blood supply dropped down to just 2.5 days’ worth of Types O positive and A negative blood. That is less than is needed to meet anticipated patient demand in the coming days, according to the CBC.

“In the United States, someone needs blood every two seconds and platelets every 15 seconds,” said John Hagins, President & CEO, The Community Blood Center. “Donating may not be top of mind as people enjoy well-deserved spring break trips. Schedule now to help maintain a lifesaving supply of blood products for patients in our communities.”

The CBC is encouraging people to make an appointment as soon as possible.

If you feel healthy and well, please schedule a donation by visiting communityblood.org, using the CBC Donor App or calling (800) 280-4102.

