Send in your ticks this summer to help researchers

Researchers want people to send in ticks they may find this year.

The Marshfield Clinic Research Institute has been gathering ticks for the last couple of years.

In 2024, the Research Institute launched the Tick Inventory via Citizen Science (TICS) in an effort to identify ticks that are found in the state.

This information can be used to assess risk of encountering a tickborne disease and to learn more about who is being exposed to and diagnosed with tickborne diseases.

They received nearly 6,000 ticks each year, from almost every county in Wisconsin.

“We had overwhelming support from people are curious and invested in helping better identify the health threats associated with ticks,” said Jennifer Meece, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute executive director.

“We had many calls last year from people who told us about the impact tick-borne disease had on their lives.”

More than 60 percent were wood ticks, and most of the rest were deer ticks.

Researchers saw almost a 10 percent increase in the number of the much smaller deer ticks submitted in 2025 compared to a year earlier.

“The deer tick’s small size and greater likelihood of carrying illnesses like Lyme disease is what makes it critical to perform tick checks after spending time in wooded or brushy areas,” said Alexandra Linz, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute associate research scientist.

The influx of ticks discovered during the first two years of the study allowed the research team to detect much rarer species in Wisconsin, such as the lone star tick.

“Some of these ticks are typically found in warmer climates are now appearing in the Midwest,” Linz said. “The question is, are they breeding here or are they just catching a ride and we found it by chance?”

At the end of last tick season, the Research Institute reached out to everyone agreed to a post-season survey to learn more about their experiences with Lyme disease or other tick-borne disease. This year, along with ongoing tick collection and surveys, the goal is to understand in more detail experiences with Lyme and other tick-transmitted diseases. Anyone can share their story – a tick submission is not required.

“We’ve had a number of people who have shared their stories of themselves or their loved ones who endured through a tick-borne illness,” Meece said. “Our new study Tick Inventory via Citizen Science-Lyme Experience Narrative Study or TICS-LENS is aimed at engaging individuals who have experienced Lyme or another tick-infection to tell their story. It is open text, so individuals can share as little or as much as they feel comfortable sharing. Responses will be anonymous, unless people want to share their contact information.”

Symptoms of illnesses resulting from a tick bite can include rash, fever, joint pain, and fatigue. Contact your medical provider if you have these symptoms. To reduce the risk of tick bites, spray insecticide such as permethrin on clothing, sleeping bags, and tent fabric. Wear clothing that covers your skin. Finally, check yourself or have someone help you check for ticks after time spent outdoors.

Get your tick kit

For more information, or to request a pre-paid collection kit be sent to you, contact tics@marshfieldclinic.org or 1-715-389-7796 (extension 16462). Parks and nature centers interested in having kits available for their visitors also are encouraged to contact Marshfield Clinic

Research Institute. Kits left over from last year may still be used.

Once the tick, dead or alive, has been placed in the collection kit, just drop it in the mail to submit. Any tick found on people or pets is appreciated. Each kit will come with a unique identification number that people can use to look up, via an online dashboard, the species of ticks they submitted.