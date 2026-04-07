Can you tour long-term care facilities without an appointment?

This story was produced and originally published by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom. It was made possible by donors like you.

Choosing a long-term care provider is an important, expensive decision. Like test-driving a car, unannounced visits can provide helpful insight.

So what should someone do before a “walk-in” visit?

Wisconsin Watch asked two experts to weigh in:

● Devon Christianson, director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County.

● Mike Pochowski, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association.

Here’s what they recommend:

Start with a scheduled tour. The person giving tours likely has important information about a facility's care and costs. The state health department provides a guide for comparing assisted living providers, and the federal government has a similar guide for nursing homes. ADRCs can also help people prepare for tours.

Ask about “walk-in” visits. Facility staff might list certain times that are not ideal or explain security concerns, especially in a facility that offers memory care. But if the answer is an absolute no, that is something to consider when comparing providers.

Be transparent. The goal of drop-in visits is not to catch a provider doing something bad. Prospective residents or their family members should tell staff who they are and go through the normal guest registration process.

Be respectful. Nursing and assisted living facilities are people’s homes. Visit at a reasonable time and stay in common areas.

Ask residents and their families if they would be open to talking, Christianson said. Don’t base your decision around one resident’s experience. Use these conversations as a tool to help inform your decision.

This article was inspired by a reader sharing an experience touring facilities for a loved one. Do you have something to share? Please reach out.