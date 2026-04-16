Spring is here and so are seasonal allergies

Warmer days are returning to the Northwoods and with them so is pollen.

Right now, tree pollen is the main one showing up in pollen counts.

After a long winter, getting outside between rainfalls this week has been a welcome relief.

For others, it’s come with itchy eyes, scratchy throats, and a lot of sneezing.

Aspirus Pharmacy resident Kenneth Yuk says you can treat your symptoms when it comes to things like seasonal allergies.

“It really depends on what symptoms you're presenting with to what kind of products you want. A lot of the times you can take those tablets like Zyrtec or Claritin, and those are once daily tablets. They also come in liquids,” said Yuk. “If you're just having some congestion then, or like itchy, watery eyes, something very limited, not generalized to your whole body, then maybe an eye drop or just a nasal spray might be more appropriate than the tablet.”

People can also try to reduce their exposure to pollen. This includes:

Keep windows closed, especially on days with high pollen counts.

Removing clothes you've worn outside and shower to rinse pollen from your skin and hair.

Using HEPA air filters.

Vacuuming regularly

Yuk also reminds people that allergies and colds share a lot of symptoms.

“If you've tried multiple modalities, it might hint that you actually have a cold rather than an allergy,” said Yuk. “That is something a professional care provider could input on and help diagnose that or lead you to alternatives that would maybe be more appropriate for your symptoms.”

Yuk cautions that just because allergy medicine is readily available over the counter, doesn’t mean it can’t create complications.

He recommends talking with your primary care provider rather than trying to self-treat.

