Lincoln County Health Department offering limited arsenic water testing this spring

Arsenic occurs naturally in rocks and soil and can dissolve into groundwater.

Drinking water that contains arsenic can increase your risk of cancer and other serious health effects.

You cannot taste, see, or smell arsenic in your water.

The only way to know if it’s in your well is to test the water.

The Lincoln County Health Department is temporarily offering arsenic testing.

People can stop by the Department Monday through Friday from 8am - 4:30pm to purchase an arsenic collection kit. The cost of the test is $40. Collect your samples between the following weeks: April 27-May 1 or May 11-15, and return it to the LCHD within 24 hours of sample collection. LCHD also has a certified water lab with capabilities of testing drinking water for bacteria and nitrate year-round.

There are also laboratories throughout the state where you can get testing done.

Links to certified labs can be found on the Wisconsin DNR’s website.

The Wisconsin DNR recommends testing your private well for arsenic once every 5 years.

