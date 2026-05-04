Challenge highlights how social connection is good for our mental health

Health professional in the Northwoods and beyond are seeing concerning trends when it comes to mental health.

More adults are reporting poor mental health. They’re experiencing longer waits to be seen by a mental health professional. Kids and teens express challenges with feeling like they belong.

Lincoln County Health Department Public Health Promotion and Education Specialist Kristin Bath says as whole they’re finding people are losing their social connections.

“Social connection is really the backbone to our mental health and wellbeing. We need to have positive relationships with others, where we feel we belong, are valued, cared for and supported,” said Bath. “Data shows that social connection at an early age is essential for learning life skills that allow us to build and maintain relationships.”

Building that connection can be a struggle for some. To help, the health department created a Social Connection Challenge.

Individuals, friend groups, or families sign up to complete 15 out of the 50 challenges.

They range from going on a walk with someone to helping coach a youth team to hosting a cookout.

Bath says they wanted lots of options because social connection is not one size fits all and different challenges can bring different benefits.

Last year was the first year the health department put out the challenge.

Bath says 90% of those that participated reported yes or somewhat that the challenge helped improve their mental health and connections with others.

Some of the responses the health department received included:

“I called a friend I hadn't talked to in years, just because life got busy.”

“Went on a hike at Timm’s Hill with my girlfriend. We had such a good time.”

“Helped my great grandparents, helped distribute free lunches, tried yoga classes and did random acts of kindness, which made me feel good while helping others.”

“To me, that was my favorite part. That's what this whole challenge is all about,” said Bath.

Bath says the goal is that by doing these activities with others, people will recognize the impact they have on their mental health.

“Some people may need a little extra nudge,” said Bath. “The goal is just to reinforce simple things that we can all do to build connections, even when we're feeling stressed or overwhelmed, because it is good for our mental health.”

The challenge is open to those that live or work in Lincoln County.

Here’s how to join the challenge:

Print or pick up a challenge form at:

The Lincoln County Health Department

Lincoln County Department of Social Services

T.B. Scott Free Library

Tomahawk Public Library

The Merrill or Tomahawk Chambers of Commerce.

Access the online form at https://bit.ly/LCConnectionChallenge26.

Once you complete 15 challenge activities, return your form to any of the pick up locations listed above. You can also send by mail to the Health Department, 607 N. Sales Street, Ste. 101, Merrill, or complete the online form.

Participants must submit forms by June 5 to be entered in a raffle to win a $50 Merrill or Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate, which can be used at local businesses.

There will be a total of 20 winners who will be contacted the week of June 15.