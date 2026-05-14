1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. Here’s some signs to look for.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States.

An estimated 1 in 5 Americans will develop it by the time they’re 70, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

This is not just an issue affecting older adults.

It’s one of the more common cancers seen in people in their 20s and 30s, according to Aspirus Health Dermatologist Dr. Heather Buchholz.

There are three types of skin cancer to look out for.

“The most dangerous one is called melanoma, and that is one typically that looks brown or multiple colors and can be changing,” said Dr. Buchholz. “That's high risk because it has the potential to spread into lymph nodes or other organs. It’s the least common, but it's the most dangerous.”

Melanoma

Early detection is especially critical with this type of skin cancer, as it spreads the fastest.

To spot it, remember ABCDE:

Asymmetry: one half doesn’t match the other

Border: irregular, jagged, or blurred edges

Color: uneven or multiple shades (brown, black, red, white, or even blue)

Diameter: often larger than a pencil eraser, though it can be smaller

Evolving: changes in size, shape, color, or symptoms

Basal cell carcinoma

This type of skin cancer is rarely life-threatening. However, it can damage the surrounding tissues, cartilage, or bone if left untreated. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer we see in the clinic.

To spot it, look for:

Pearly or waxy bump on the skin

Flat, flesh-colored scar-like lesion

Sore that won't heal, or bleeds with minimal friction

Squamous cell carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common type of skin cancer. It grows more quickly than basal cell carcinoma and has a higher risk of spreading.

To spot it, look for:

Rough, scaly red patch

Raised growth or wart-like bump

Tender persistent bump or scaly site

“That often is on sun exposed areas, face, ears, lips, neck, back of the hands,” said Dr. Buchholz. “It's a more risky type of skin cancer, but not as dangerous as melanoma.”

One of the best ways to prevent skin cancer to protect yourself from sun exposure.

Buchholz recommends wearing a hat and using broad-spectrum sunscreen that block both UVA and UVA rays.

If you ever notice something suspicious, talk to your primary care provider right away.

