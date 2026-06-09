Oneida County Health Department to monitor five public beaches for E. coli this summer

The Oneida County Health Department will be testing the water at five public beaches this summer.

As WXPR reported last year, they tested Buck and Boom Lake beaches in Rhinelander, Torpy Park in Minocqua, and the Sugar Camp Public Beach.

This year, they’re adding Maple Lake Beach in Three Lakes.

Testing is done once a week for E. coli.

What is E. coli?

E. coli is a type of bacteria that can make people and animals sick. Symptoms can be mild or severe.

Common symptoms include: diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, or nausea and vomiting.

If you have been in the water and think you have an E. coli infection, contact Oneida County Health Department and seek medical attention, if symptoms are severe.

How will I know the E. coli levels?

Testing results will be updated on the Oneida County Health Department website and Facebook page each week.

If there are elevated levels, there will also be yellow advisory signs and red closure signs posted at the beach.

Help prevent E. coli outbreaks in swimming areas

Picking up dirty diapers and fecal matter from dogs

Do not feed seagulls and other birds

Look for birds flying over water recreation areas

Check water conditions: if you see algal blooms, avoid the water

E. coli levels can be higher after heavy rain because dirty water can wash into lakes and beaches

Are they testing for anything else?

OCHD staff will also monitor the beaches for cleanliness and for blue-green algae blooms.

Conditions can change quickly, so swimmers should be on the lookout if the water looks like pea soup, green or blue spilled paint, or has a green scum layer on the surface.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae, also known as Cyanobacteria, are a group of photosynthetic bacteria that many people refer to as "pond scum."

Vilas County Health Department Facebook Page File Photo-Blue Green Algae at Big Arbor Vitae Lake in July 2025.

In Wisconsin, blue-green algae blooms generally occur between mid-June and late September.

People and animals can get sick from it. Symptoms range from rashes to vomiting.

To report a blue-green algae bloom or illness, visit Wisconsin Department of Health here, or contact OCHD at 715-369-6111 or email eh@oneidacountywi.gov.

