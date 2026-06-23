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Blue Green algae becomes a concern as lake temperatures warm during the summer

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:56 AM CDT
Blue Green Algae
Wisconsin DNR website
Blue Green Algae

As water gets warmer the chance of blue-green algae forming increases.

The algae can be harmful to pets and humans.

“If it looks like split-pea soup it is important to stay out. These conditions typically occur in Lincoln County during mid-June through mid-September” states Mike Mandli, Environmental Health Specialist for Lincoln County Health Department.

“It is important to always be aware—just because it doesn’t look like blue-green algae doesn’t mean it isn’t in the water,” added Mandli.

It can also be other colors like white, red or brown.

Upon arriving to a beach or body of water, look for any postings and water quality notices before swimming.

Before entering the water, do a visual inspection of the water to look for any signs of blue-green algae.

  • Do not swim or wade through areas with algal scums.
  • Do not boat, water ski, or jet ski through algal blooms.
  • Do not fish in lakes where algal scum is present.
  • Always shower off with soap and water after swimming.

A safety tip is to always avoid swallowing lake water and keep dogs from drinking the water or eating material in the water.

Pets are especially susceptible to blue-green algae because of their relatively small size.

If you think your pet may have come into contact with any blue-green algae, rinse them off right away, do not let them lick the algae off and contact a veterinarian.

Contact your healthcare provider if you were exposed to blue-green algae and are experiencing the following symptoms.

  • Sore throat
  • Red skin
  • Runny nose
  • Hives
  • Cough
  • Earache
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Headache
  • Itchy eyes
  • Stomach pain
  • Itchy skin
  • Vomiting
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Health blue-green algaelakesLincoln Countywater pollutionWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
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