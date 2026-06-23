Blue Green algae becomes a concern as lake temperatures warm during the summer

As water gets warmer the chance of blue-green algae forming increases.

The algae can be harmful to pets and humans.

“If it looks like split-pea soup it is important to stay out. These conditions typically occur in Lincoln County during mid-June through mid-September” states Mike Mandli, Environmental Health Specialist for Lincoln County Health Department.

“It is important to always be aware—just because it doesn’t look like blue-green algae doesn’t mean it isn’t in the water,” added Mandli.

It can also be other colors like white, red or brown.

Upon arriving to a beach or body of water, look for any postings and water quality notices before swimming.

Before entering the water, do a visual inspection of the water to look for any signs of blue-green algae.



Do not swim or wade through areas with algal scums.

Do not boat, water ski, or jet ski through algal blooms.

Do not fish in lakes where algal scum is present.

Always shower off with soap and water after swimming.

A safety tip is to always avoid swallowing lake water and keep dogs from drinking the water or eating material in the water.

Pets are especially susceptible to blue-green algae because of their relatively small size.

If you think your pet may have come into contact with any blue-green algae, rinse them off right away, do not let them lick the algae off and contact a veterinarian.

Contact your healthcare provider if you were exposed to blue-green algae and are experiencing the following symptoms.

