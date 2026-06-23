Blue Green algae becomes a concern as lake temperatures warm during the summer
As water gets warmer the chance of blue-green algae forming increases.
The algae can be harmful to pets and humans.
“If it looks like split-pea soup it is important to stay out. These conditions typically occur in Lincoln County during mid-June through mid-September” states Mike Mandli, Environmental Health Specialist for Lincoln County Health Department.
“It is important to always be aware—just because it doesn’t look like blue-green algae doesn’t mean it isn’t in the water,” added Mandli.
It can also be other colors like white, red or brown.
Upon arriving to a beach or body of water, look for any postings and water quality notices before swimming.
Before entering the water, do a visual inspection of the water to look for any signs of blue-green algae.
- Do not swim or wade through areas with algal scums.
- Do not boat, water ski, or jet ski through algal blooms.
- Do not fish in lakes where algal scum is present.
- Always shower off with soap and water after swimming.
A safety tip is to always avoid swallowing lake water and keep dogs from drinking the water or eating material in the water.
Pets are especially susceptible to blue-green algae because of their relatively small size.
If you think your pet may have come into contact with any blue-green algae, rinse them off right away, do not let them lick the algae off and contact a veterinarian.
Contact your healthcare provider if you were exposed to blue-green algae and are experiencing the following symptoms.
- Sore throat
- Red skin
- Runny nose
- Hives
- Cough
- Earache
- Difficulty breathing
- Headache
- Itchy eyes
- Stomach pain
- Itchy skin
- Vomiting