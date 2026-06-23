Hospitals need reliable blood donations, especially in smaller communities

Every day, hospitals across the region rely on donated blood to care for trauma patients, support surgeries, provide cancer treatments, and respond to medical emergencies.

The Community Blood Center supplies more than 40 hospitals and supports collections through donor centers and more than 100 mobile drives each month.

According to America’s Blood Centers, every two seconds someone is in the United States needs blood and 25 percent of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer.

Donations tend to drop during the summer months as people’s schedules change.

Danielle Espinoza is an account manager for The Community Blood Center.

“I think the theme is, it's a constant need. We go in and out of critical needs all the time, but as we hit closer to the holidays and weather-related cancelations, whether that's for mobile drives in the winter or hail storms in the summer, that creates a need for our hospital partners,” said Espinoza.

These fluctuations can be especially challenging for smaller hospitals, where inventories are limited, and replenishment is critical to meeting patient needs.

David Lehman is an Aspirus Emergency Department Manager.

He says they see the importance of a stable blood supply firsthand.

The unpredictable nature of trauma and medical emergencies makes consistent donor participation essential.

“We've seen greater demand for blood, especially in our local communities, our smaller communities, and it just, it's something that is always required for our smaller hospitals,” said Lehman. “We do not have the resources available, and we have such a small supply. If we don't have donors, we don't have the blood, and we don't have that life-saving resource that we need.

To find a blood donation opportunity in your area, visit The Community Blood Center at www.communityblood.org.

