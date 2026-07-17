© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air quality to improve before dropping again this weekend in the Northwoods

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published July 17, 2026 at 8:07 AM CDT
National Weather Service Green Bay

The air quality in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula is expected to improve throughout the day Friday as a southerly wind pushes it out of the region.

Unfortunately, it appears the clean air will be short lived.

The National Weather Service Green Bay says winds are expected to veer back to the northwest tonight behind a cold front allowing another push of smoke to filter over the area Saturday. It is uncertain how dense the smoke will be.

As of 8:00 a.m. Friday, the air quality is once again at very unhealthy to hazardous levels. At these levels people are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

You can view current wildfire and smoke conditions across North America with the AirNow Fire and Smoke map.

The Wisconsin DNR’s current air quality advisory expires at noon Friday. WXPR will update this article if it gets extended.
Tags
Health WXPR Newswildfire smokeair quality
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content