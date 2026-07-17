Air quality to improve before dropping again this weekend in the Northwoods

The air quality in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula is expected to improve throughout the day Friday as a southerly wind pushes it out of the region.

Unfortunately, it appears the clean air will be short lived.

The National Weather Service Green Bay says winds are expected to veer back to the northwest tonight behind a cold front allowing another push of smoke to filter over the area Saturday. It is uncertain how dense the smoke will be.

As of 8:00 a.m. Friday, the air quality is once again at very unhealthy to hazardous levels. At these levels people are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

You can view current wildfire and smoke conditions across North America with the AirNow Fire and Smoke map.

The Wisconsin DNR’s current air quality advisory expires at noon Friday. WXPR will update this article if it gets extended.

