Hodag STAT Blood Drive in need of more donors for Thursday

About 100 blood donors are still needed at Rhinelander High School on Thursday, July 23.

The Community Blood Center is holding its annual Hodag Summer Tour for All Types blood drive.

Formerly known as MASH, the blood drive makes a donation to Veterans Groups of Rhinelander for every unit of blood collected.

The drive is in the commons area of the high school at 665 Coolidge Ave. from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Hospital patients don’t take a summer break from needing blood,” said John Hagins, President & CEO, The Community Blood Center. “Only about 3% of eligible Americans donate blood each year, making every donor crucial in maintaining a reliable supply. By donating with friends and family, you help ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood products when every second counts.”

A single donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

All donors receive a t-shirt and breakfast or lunch as a small thank you. All first-time donors receive a $25 eGift Card through the Lifesaver Rewards program.

People are encouraged to sign up for a time slot.

You can do so at communityblood.org/stat or by calling 800-280-4102.

