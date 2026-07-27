Wildfire smoke hurts the heart as well as the lungs

Researchers are warning smoky air from wildfires is becoming more of a widespread public health issue.

A cardiologist said the next time air quality worsens, heart risks need to be taken seriously. As the Midwest sees more waves of smoke-filled air, experts said people should know it is not just something affecting their lungs.

Dr. Robin Germany, board-certified cardiologist, said if particulates enter the bloodstream, other problems begin to unfold.

"That causes, as you can imagine, inflammation and real stress on the heart," Germany explained. "And difficulty breathing in and of itself can cause that same problem."

Germany added prolonged exposure could trigger a cardiac scare, especially for people with preexisting conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma.

Just like the rest of the population, Germany pointed out staying indoors when the air quality is poor, with the windows and doors shut and the air conditioning turned on, is one of the best approaches to protect the heart and the rest of a person's health.

If people have to be outdoors on a day with heavy wildfire smoke, Germany recommended wearing an N95 mask to avoid putting extra stress on the heart.

And just like checking the weather for rain threats, Germany noted summer planning should also include a routine look at air quality forecasts.

"It's disappointing that we're having to fight this but it does seem like something that we continue to have year after year now. And so, I do think that looking and saying, 'OK, today's going to be a rough day,' try to minimize, as much as you can, that outside exposure," Germany advised.

Germany stressed when the weather is nice and there's no risk, it is vital for people to get outside and move around, allowing them to enjoy those heart health benefits.