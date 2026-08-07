Wisconsin gears up for BadgerCare work requirements

Wisconsinites enrolled in BadgerCare Plus will start receiving notifications from the state this month about how new federal work requirements might affect them in the future.

Adults under age 65 without a dependent child living with them will have to work, volunteer or be in school for 80 hours in a month to maintain their coverage. State officials estimate 200,000 enrollees will be affected, with about 63,000 people at immediate risk of losing healthcare coverage.

Kirsten Johnson, Wisconsin Secretary of Health Services, said there are exemptions for certain individuals, including those deemed medically frail. Federal and state officials are still determining what classifies someone as being too sick to work.

"We may be able to determine that they are medically frail without them having to physically submit anything to us, that we may already have that information," Johnson explained.

Johnson added it will cost $10 million in the first year to implement new work requirements, which begin in March 2027.

State officials hope to be able to make automatic determinations based on available state information. BadgerCare Plus members should make sure their contact information is up to date and opt in to all Department of Health Services emails and texts. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer also requires people experiencing homelessness to meet work requirements for both FoodShare and BadgerCare Plus coverage.

Johnson stressed the state is working closely with community partners and local organizations to determine how to best provide case management support for vulnerable groups.

"Really trying to be strategic and think about, how do we help people navigate the system who may have the least number of resources, and frankly, likely need the care the most?" Johnson emphasized.

In the first year of implementation, BadgerCare Plus members will be allowed a one-time instance to attest they are medically frail but supporting documentation will be required.

Wisconsin Medicaid Director Amanda Dreyer said they are increasing staff and training in order to comply with federal regulations and ensure low-income Wisconsinites get the health coverage they need.

"In some cases, that's going to mean a very human kind of workflow. Technology certainly helps us but we're going to need to lean in and hold hands with our partners around the state to take care of people and help them get food and healthcare in an entirely new and difficult way," Dreyer stressed.