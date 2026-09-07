State health officials urge parents to check kids’ vaccination status as measles outbreaking in Wisconsin tops 100

There are 144 confirmed measles cases in southwestern Wisconsin as of September 1.

Out of those cases 143 are unvaccinated.

Four people have been hospitalized with this measles outbreak.

As the school year gets underway, state health officials are reminding parents it’s not too late to get the MMR vaccine.

“When a highly contagious disease like measles reaches a community with lower vaccination coverage, it has more opportunities to spread. Wisconsin's current measles outbreak really is a real reminder of why maintaining high vaccination coverage matters,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, the director of the Wisconsin Immunization Program.

Schauer says measles can spread quickly when vaccination rates drop below 95% in a community.

Recent data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that about 85% of Wisconsin kindergartners were up to date on their MMR vaccination during the last school year.

“Vaccination rates vary across Wisconsin, and some schools and communities have significantly lower vaccination rates than others,” said Schauer.

Childhood MMR vaccination rates in the Northwoods range from 63 to 88 percent.

Schauer recommends parents and caregivers check their child's vaccination records.

If they are missing recommended vaccines, she encourages them to talk with their healthcare provider, their local health department, or even pharmacist about getting caught up.

