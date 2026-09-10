To stay home or not? Health officials offer guidance on when to skip school due to illness

With kids back at school, it doesn’t take long for germs start making the rounds.

It’s not uncommon for children to get a cold two to three times a year, according to the American Lung Association.

With flu season coming up, it’s especially important to know when to keep kids home and when it’s safe to go back.

Signs to keep kids home:

Fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

Too sick to participate in learning

“It is safe for your child to go back to school when the child is feeling well enough to participate in learning, and when the child's been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication,” said Ashley Schuelke, nurse practitioner with Aspirus Family Medicine.

Not every symptom requires missing class.

Mild cold symptoms alone are not necessarily a reason for a child to stay home if they feel well enough to participate in school activities.

Parents should contact a health care provider if symptoms worsen, if a child has difficulty breathing, or if there are concerns about dehydration.

