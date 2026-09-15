Wisconsin DHS confirms case of measles in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Marathon County Health Department have confirmed a case of measles in a resident of Marathon County through testing at the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene.

The case in Marathon County was exposed during out of state travel and is not related to the current outbreak in Southwest Wisconsin.

The investigation is ongoing and public health officials are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

At this time, no public exposure locations have been identified in connection with this case. If public exposure locations are identified, they will be updated on the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage. Due to privacy concerns, no additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes be deadly.

Residents should know the symptoms of measles and call a health care provider if they develop symptoms, even if they are not aware of specific exposure. Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after being exposed to the virus, and include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Anyone developing symptoms of measles should stay home (not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call a doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR). Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing disease. DHS encourages all Wisconsinites to check their vaccination status to make sure they and their family are protected from measles. In general, people born before 1957 are considered immune and do not need a vaccine. All other adults without laboratory evidence of immunity should have at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and children should have two doses.

Find more information about who should get the measles vaccine on the DHS measles webpage.

People can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or contact their health care provider or local health department to see if they or their child has been vaccinated to protect against measles.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can get vaccinated at their regular health care provider, local clinic, or pharmacy. Get free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or clinic by dialing 211. Anyone who is pregnant, has children under the age of 12 months, or is otherwise not able to receive the MMR vaccine can contact their doctor or community clinic for guidance.

Find more information on the DHS measles webpage. Marathon County residents may contact the Marathon County Health Department Measles Resource Line at 715-261-1999.